Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: A lighter flagship, heavy on AI

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, but not much else. This year’s updates feel more like software refinements than groundbreaking hardware leaps. While the phone remains Samsung’s most powerful flagship, the AI-centric pitch might not be enough to justify an upgrade for those already using an Ultra from the last couple of years.

Design: Lighter, Squarer, and Still Slippery

One of the most noticeable changes in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is its weight - or lack of it. Samsung has trimmed about 15 grams, making it more comfortable to hold, especially for extended use. The flatter edges give it a more modern aesthetic, aligning with the design language of Samsung’s foldables. The titanium back, however, remains slippery, and without a case, the phone tends to slide around on surfaces.

The S Pen also gets a redesign, now slimmer but missing Bluetooth connectivity. While this means no more air gestures, the truth is, few people actually used them. It’s still great for note-taking and sketching, but it’s a bit less versatile than before.

Samsung’s signature Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is as stunning as ever. At 6.9 inches, it offers Quad HD+ resolution, vibrant colours, and an impressive 2,600-nit peak brightness. The new Gorilla Glass Armor 2 provides extra durability, and after a week of casual use - without a screen protector - the phone remains scratch-free.

However, there’s still no sign of magnetic wireless charging. Qi2 is supported, but only through compatible cases. Given how Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem has become a standard in the premium space, it’s disappointing that Samsung hasn’t fully embraced the technology.

Camera: A Familiar Setup with Minor Tweaks

The camera system on the S25 Ultra is nearly identical to last year’s model, with the only real change being a 50MP ultrawide sensor, replacing the previous 12MP one. This results in sharper, more detailed ultrawide shots, particularly in landscape and architecture photography.

The primary 200MP camera remains the same, offering strong detail retention and decent low-light performance. The telephoto setup consists of a 50MP 5x zoom and a 10MP 3x zoom, with Samsung claiming improved algorithms for better clarity at higher zoom levels. However, in real-world usage, there’s little noticeable difference between this year’s 10x zoom shots and last year’s.

Samsung’s camera processing continues to favour bold colours and deep contrast, sometimes at the cost of natural-looking images. Compared to Google’s Pixel 9 Pro, which aims for a more balanced and neutral look, the S25 Ultra produces richer reds and blues, which some might find overly saturated.

For video, the S25 Ultra supports 4K recording at up to 120fps, a standout feature over its smaller siblings. 8K recording remains an option, though capped at 30fps. The addition of Log video mode allows for greater flexibility in post-production, bringing it closer to professional-grade video recording.

One AI feature that stands out is Samsung’s Audio Eraser, which filters out background noise in videos. It works well in casual settings but struggles in noisier environments, similar to Google’s Magic Audio Eraser.

Performance: AI at the Forefront

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy powers the S25 Ultra, ensuring smooth performance across the board. With 12GB of RAM, multitasking is effortless, and demanding apps run without a hitch. However, the real focus is on AI.

Samsung’s Personal Data Engine learns usage patterns to deliver predictive insights, such as Now Brief, which provides summaries of your daily schedule and notifications. While useful in theory, it feels like an unnecessary layer for anyone already accustomed to managing their own digital routines.

AI Select, Samsung’s take on Google’s Circle to Search, allows users to highlight text or images for quick actions like translation or shopping recommendations. While functional, it’s not a game-changer, especially when Google already provides similar tools natively.

Battery life remains solid, with a 5,000mAh capacity ensuring all-day usage. The efficiency improvements from the Snapdragon 8 Elite extend battery longevity, but the real-world gains aren’t massive. Expect around 24 hours of usage on a full charge, similar to last year’s model.

Verdict: Worth the Upgrade?

If you’re already using a Galaxy S24 Ultra or even an S23 Ultra, there’s little reason to rush for an upgrade. The weight reduction is nice, the ultrawide sensor is improved, and AI features add convenience - but they don’t fundamentally change how the phone performs.

For those coming from older devices or switching from another brand, the S25 Ultra remains one of the most powerful Android flagships available. However, with minimal hardware changes and a heavy AI focus, Samsung’s latest Ultra feels more like an incremental refresh than an exciting leap forward.

Priced at ₹1,29,999 for the 512GB/12GB variant, unless you’re getting a great trade-in deal, it might be worth holding off another year to see if Samsung can deliver more than just AI enhancements.