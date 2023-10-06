Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inch Google TV review: A slick budget offering

In an era where our homes have become the epicentre of entertainment, the choice of television is pivotal. Enter the Westinghouse 55-inch Google TV, a formidable contender in the world of affordable home entertainment. With a sleek design and an affordable price tag of Rs 28,999 on Amazon, this TV has caught the attention of many. Join in as we dive into the immersive world of the Westinghouse 55-inch Google TV.

Display

Let's begin with what's at the heart of any television: the display. This model offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that ensures a good visual experience. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster movie or your favourite TV series, the clarity and vividness of the visuals are great. The inclusion of HDR 10+ technology enhances the contrast and colours to deliver breathtaking imagery.

One feature worth noting is the MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which helps in reducing motion blur. This is particularly beneficial for action-packed scenes or fast-paced sports events, where every detail counts. The Super Contrast feature takes the visuals up a notch, providing deeper blacks and brighter whites for a lifelike experience.

The TV also supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10+ and HLG, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of content sources.

Performance

Behind this visual spectacle lies the powerhouse that drives it all – the MT9062 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM. This combination ensures a mostly lag-free performance and ample storage capacity for your apps, games, and content. Switching between apps, navigating menus, and multitasking mostly worked well

The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion handling, allowing you to enjoy fast-paced action sequences without any motion judder.

Sound

While the visuals are great on the big screen, they are only half of the equation. The Westinghouse 55-inch Google TV shines just as brightly in the audio department. Equipped with two 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, this TV has a nice soundstage. The Dolby Atmos support takes the audio experience to new heights, allowing you to hear sounds from all directions.

Design

Apart from its performance prowess, the Westinghouse 55-inch Google TV boasts a sleek and modern design. The bezel-less screen maximizes the viewing area, drawing you into the content. Its air-slim profile adds an element of sophistication to your living space, making it a statement piece.

Connectivity

The TV is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it easy to connect to your other devices wirelessly. The included voice-enabled remote offers convenience and ease of use, allowing you to control the TV and search for content with simple voice commands.

For those who like to keep their entertainment options open, this TV offers an array of connectivity options. With 3 HDMI ports, you can easily connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players. The 2 USB ports are perfect for connecting external hard drives and other USB devices, giving you the freedom to access your media files effortlessly.

The TV also supports ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which are essential features for gamers and home theatre enthusiasts.

Final Verdict

In conclusion, the Westinghouse 55-inch Google TV is a solid value-for-money television. With great visual quality, performance, and sound system, it offers an immersive entertainment experience. The thoughtful design and extensive connectivity options make it a versatile addition to any home.

Priced at just Rs 28,999 on Amazon, it's a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality.