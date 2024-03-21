Xiaomi 14 review: A compact powerhouse for photography enthusiasts

Xiaomi's latest offering, the Xiaomi 14, is a rare breed. A compact flagship device in the world of larger-screen smartphones. Boasting a 6.3-inch OLED display, it may not sound "small" at first, but its sleek design and thoughtful engineering place it firmly in a class of more manageable devices alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 8, and iPhone 15.

The Xiaomi 14 maintains the familiar look and size of its predecessor, with subtle enhancements such as a slightly improved OLED panel. Notably, Xiaomi has made significant strides in addressing the typical compromises associated with smaller phones, particularly in the rear camera array. The inclusion of Leica camera hardware and software, previously reserved for Pro or Ultra models, marks a notable shift in Xiaomi's approach.

The camera module protrudes prominently from the back, housing an array of lenses and sensors. While the glossy finish of the white or jade green variants may attract fingerprints, Xiaomi provides a silicone case for added protection. Despite pushing the boundaries of compactness, the Xiaomi 14 remains smaller than traditional flagships, offering a unique blend of size and performance.

With a focus on mobile photography, the Xiaomi 14 delivers impressive camera capabilities. The main camera boasts a 50-megapixel OmniVision image sensor, complemented by Leica Summilux lenses for exceptional image quality. Both the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses also feature 50-megapixel sensors, ensuring versatility in capturing various scenes. Xiaomi's collaboration with Leica extends beyond hardware, with intuitive software features that enhance the overall photography experience.

The Xiaomi 14 excels in capturing detailed and vibrant images across various lighting conditions. While highlights may occasionally flirt with clipping, the overall dynamic range is commendable. Night mode further enhances low-light performance, while Leica filters add a unique touch to compositions. Whether shooting in RAW or JPEG, the Xiaomi 14 delivers impressive results that respond well to post-processing.

Xiaomi 14

The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica shines through in the software department, with authentic and vibrant styles providing a distinct visual appeal. Despite its compact stature, the Xiaomi 14 offers a comprehensive suite of editing tools, allowing users to unleash their creativity. From Leica filters to advanced editing capabilities, the software experience is on par with larger flagships.

Xiaomi offers a range of special modes and editing tools, including long exposure and portrait mode. While lacking some features found in higher-end models, such as a variable aperture, the Xiaomi 14 compensates with its versatility and user-friendly interface. From capturing fast action to experimenting with creative effects, the Xiaomi 14 empowers users to unleash their photographic potential.

While the focus primarily lies on still photography, the Xiaomi 14 offers capable video recording capabilities. With support for 4K and 1080p resolutions, as well as advanced features like motion tracking focus, users can capture high-quality footage with ease. Director mode enables creative storytelling by connecting multiple Xiaomi devices, opening up new possibilities for cinematic expression.

In a market dominated by larger flagships, the Xiaomi 14 stands out as a compact powerhouse for photography enthusiasts. Its exceptional camera package, combined with its compact form factor, makes it a compelling choice for those seeking portability without compromising on performance. While alternatives exist, few can match the Xiaomi 14's blend of size, features, and photographic prowess.