AnduraX to conduct India’s first high-altitude drop test for reusable spaceplane

AnduraX, a space startup based in Andhra Pradesh, is preparing to conduct India’s first high-altitude drop test for a reusable spaceplane, as the company works towards launching an orbital re-entry mission by 2028.

The test, called ADM-01 (ARES Drop Mission 1), is scheduled for the first week of June. The company plans to carry an experimental vehicle to an altitude of 25,000 metres using a high-altitude balloon before releasing it in near-stratospheric conditions.

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The goal of the test is to collect flight data that will help AnduraX develop its guidance, navigation and control systems, along with precision landing capabilities for its reusable re-entry vehicle, ARES.

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“At AnduraX, we are building reusable reentry systems to make microgravity research and in-space manufacturing more accessible, faster and practical,” said Sree Supranayi, co-founder and CEO of AnduraX.

The company said it aims to build a vehicle that can carry payloads to orbit, support microgravity research and in-space manufacturing, and return them safely via low-G re-entry and runway-style landings. ARES is being designed to carry payloads of up to 100 kg.

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AnduraX is part of the second cohort of KickSky Space Lab, a space-focused accelerator backed by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures and Aniara Space.

The development comes as India increases its focus on space research and biomanufacturing. India is also targeting the launch of the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station in 2028.