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$1.5 bn valuation, 12 mn apps: Emergent becomes unicorn within a year of public launch

$1.5 bn valuation, 12 mn apps: Emergent becomes unicorn within a year of public launch

The latest $130 mn Series C funding round takes Emergent’s valuation up fivefold in just four months. CEO Mukund Jha outlines the company’s AI growth roadmap and explains what sets it apart in the crowded AI coding race.

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Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 6:28 PM IST
$1.5 bn valuation, 12 mn apps: Emergent becomes unicorn within a year of public launchEmergent is an AI-powered software creation platform.

AI software creation platform Emergent has raised $130 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, with Claypond Capital and Sentinel Global joining as co-lead investors. Existing backers Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed and Y Combinator also participated.

The latest fundraise values the company at $1.5 billion, marking a fivefold jump in valuation in just four months and making Emergent a unicorn within a year of its public launch.

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Emergent is an AI-powered software creation platform that allows founders and business owners to build full-stack, production-ready web and mobile applications without deep technical expertise.

Since launch, users around the world have built more than 12 million applications on the platform, including entrepreneurs and small business owners with no technical background.

Speaking to Business Today, Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO of Emergent, said the fresh capital will be deployed to strengthen the company's product and global expansion efforts.

"The amount raised will be used to hire talent, building increasingly capable AI agents, accelerating our global expansion, and strengthening the AI infrastructure and production data flywheel that makes every application built on Emergent improve the platform," he said.

"Everything is aimed at our long-term vision of becoming the operating system for small businesses," Jha added.

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Asked about the milestones behind the company's rapid jump in valuation, Jha said Emergent has seen sharp growth in both users and revenue over the past six months.

"In the last six months, the business has grown nearly 4x across both users and revenue. We've also significantly improved our core business metrics, including customer acquisition costs, gross margins, and retention," he said.

“More importantly, customers are building increasingly complex, production-grade applications that have become central to running their businesses. Investors recognise that AI-native software creation is emerging as one of the largest technology categories globally, and Emergent is well positioned to lead this shift with our vision of becoming the operating system for businesses. Together, these factors underpin the confidence reflected in our valuation."

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According to Jha, while more than 12 million applications have been created on the platform, hundreds of thousands are already live in production.

On competition from a growing number of AI coding agents and software development platforms, Jha said Emergent's key differentiator is the production data generated through applications built on its platform.

"Every application built on Emergent generates real production data—how businesses are structured, where they fail, how they're operated, and how they're improved. That creates a powerful data flywheel, where every app makes the platform smarter for every future customer," he said.

Jha added that the company's ambition goes beyond helping customers build software.

"Our vision is to become the operating system for small and medium businesses. As customers build their software, data, workflows and AI agents on Emergent, we increasingly help automate and operate the business itself," Jha added.

 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 6:28 PM IST
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