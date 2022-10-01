5G launch in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel demonstrate their 5G services in Delhi

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event today, two of India's biggest telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Airtel, showcased their 5G services and some of their use cases to PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is set to officially launch 5G services in India, but that doesn't mean the fast internet speed will rollout for all users today. The 5G rollout will take a lot of time. The ministry of telecommunications previously said that 5G services will be available across the country by the end of 2023.

At the IMC event today, executives from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Qualcomm, and many other companies demonstrated their 5G services as well as use cases. Reliance Jio's Akash Ambani was also present to showcase these 5G use cases to the Prime Minister.

Nearly 20+ companies are showcasing their 5G services and use cases to PM at the event. These tech companies showcased that 5G will not just be about accessing faster internet connectivity on mobiles and laptops but will also bring several enterprise users and hold big potential for the government, especially in areas such as disaster management, agriculture, among others.

Folks at Jio pavilion demonstrated Jio 'true' 5G service to PM Modi and also made him experience the use cases through Jio Glass. The Prime Minister also spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology and how 5G can help bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare delivery. During the inauguration, along with PM Modi present are telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Devusinh Chauhan, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and RJIL Chairman Akash Ambani.

To start with, Reliance Jio has announced to rollout 5G services in 4 cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. Other parts of the country are said to experience the taste of 5G by end of 2023. Meanwhile, Airtel is also working to launch its 5G services by end of this month but only in select cities to start with. The 5G rollout will be completed only by late next year. So, to experience 5G in your phones, it is going to take some time.