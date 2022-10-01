5G launch in India, when will Reliance Jio users get to use 5G on their phone?

PM Narendra Modi will officially launch 5G services in India today. The Prime Minister will announce the launch of 5G services at India Mobile Congress (IMC) event happening at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. While the launch of 5G services will happen today, users may not get to use 5G anytime soon.

Reliance Jio has already shared a timeline for Jio 5G service rollout. The telecom operator, at its annual general meet (AGM) 2022 event earlier this year, announced that it will start rolling out 5G services in a phased manner. To start with, Jio 5G services will rollout to 4 cities by Diwali, which is later this month. These cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The question is when will Jio 5G services reach other parts of the country? Well, that's going to take some time. As Jio announced at the AGM 2022 event, other parts of the country will get the taste of Jio 5G services only by next year. The company chief during the annual general meeting said that the official rollout of Jio 5G services across the country will happen only by December 2023. So, if you thought your Jio phone would get access to 5G today or anytime soon, that's not going to happen.

In fact, to start with, even the 4 cities to get 5G services early will also get it partially. Not everyone with a Jio number living in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai will get the taste of 5G by Diwali. As tradition goes, Jio 5G services will be available in some parts of the cities. For instance, in the capital, the Delhi Airport T3 is now 5G-ready and promises 20-times faster connectivity for passengers.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced the availability of 5G services at Delhi's T3 Airport ahead of the official launch of 5G in India. DIAL in an official statement said that passengers flying from Delhi Airport Terminal 3 will be able to use the 5G network soon. The authority also claimed that the 5G network will offer 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system in the airport.

The Ministry of Communications recently said that " 5G to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035."