5G service now available in India: 10 important things to know

5G service is finally available in several parts of India. Big telecom giants like Jio and Airtel have promised to offer 5G in most of the cities by the end of 2023. Those who bought a 5G phone can now use the latest network. Although, some of the smartphone brands need to first push out an update to enable 5G on devices. Now that 5G is available in India, here are 10 important things that you should know about.

-You won't be able to use 5G immediately even if your smartphone supports 5G. The smartphone manufacturers need to push out an update to enable 5G on most phones. Do keep in mind that not all 5G phones need an update for this. If your 5G smartphone isn't showing 5G option in the "mobile network" settings, then it means that your device is yet to receive an update to enable support for the latest network.

-You need to do three things to use 5G. One should have a 5G-enabled SIM, and a 5G-compatible smartphone. After this, you will have to change handset settings to enable the latest network. Just go to the settings tab, visit Connections or Mobile Network and Select the 5G network mode.

-Airtel and Reliance Jio users can use their existing SIM for experiencing 5G. This basically means that one doesn't need to change their SIM for 5G network.

-We have experienced 5G network and it is super fast from the previous network. We got 306Mbps download speed and 25.4Mbps upload speed with 5G at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event. Comparatively, 4G offered us only 50.5Mbps download and 1.87Mbps upload speeds. But, this is not the highest.

-A study from Ookla reveals that 5G performance actually depends on the spectrum band it uses. "Jio's 5G network using the C-band (n=78) will offer a median download speed range between 606.53Mbps and 875.26Mbps. 5G networks using the lower – 700 MHz frequency band (n=28) so-called coverage band, gives speeds lower than 100Mbps median download speed, ranging between 78.69Mbps and 95.13Mbps. Airtel, on the other hand, achieved speeds from 365.48 Mbps to 716.85 Mbps deploying 5G utilising only its C-band spectrum holding," the report stated.

-It is being said that people might not be able to fully utilize 5G network in eligible cities if they are not near a 5G cellular tower. This basically means that one won't get full bandwidth speeds and network capacity, unless they are in a proper 5G coverage area. People can download the "Speedtest by Ookla" app to check out 5G tower locations in an eligible city.

-Jio is offering 5G network in four cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Delhi. The telecom company aims to spread 5G all over the country by December 2023.

-Airtel has started 5G roll out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. It has plans to launch 5G in all key metros by the end of this year and it will offer 5G coverage across all major cities of India by December 2023.

-Vodafone Idea is yet to reveal any specific details related to 5G rollout. But, the telecom company has promised to offer 5G in India soon.

-Currently, Jio and Airtel are hosting 5G trials for free in select cities. They are not charging anything initially, but the telcos are soon expected to reveal 5G plan prices and other details.

-Airtel has promised to offer 5G plans at the rates of 4G prepaid plans, whereas Reliance Jio has announced that its 5G plans will be available at the lowest prices.