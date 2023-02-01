AI tools are now being used to generate celebrity-like voices to mislead people 

\If you get a call claiming to be from Amitabh Bachchan, don't jump with joy as the chances of getting a call from an impersonator could be more than getting a call from Mr Bachchan himself. That is because people are now using AI tools to generate celebrity-like voices, primarily to mislead people and dupe them. A speech AI startup called ElevenLabs recently rolled out the beta version of their new AI tool, that lets users generate new artificial voices for text-to-speech or imitate someone's voice. However, the tool was misused to dupe people as soon as it was rolled out.

Acknowledging the issue, ElevenLabs posted on Twitter saying that it has witnessed an increasing number of voice cloning ever since the tool was rolled out. The company even asked Twitter users to share feedback on how voice cloning can be stopped. "Crazy weekend - thank you to everyone for trying out our Beta platform. While we see our tech being overwhelmingly applied to positive use, we also see an increasing number of voice cloning misuse cases. We want to reach out to the Twitter community for thoughts and feedback," the company posted on Twitter.

While ElevenLabs did not specify how the tool was misused, Motherboard reported that it found clips featuring generated voices that sound like celebrities. The website also details that it found a clip impersonating Emma Watson. She was apparently reading Hitler's Mein Kampf in the viral clip.The report also revealed that not only were the celebrities impersonated, the AI tool was also used to generate vile clips. The users posted homophobic, transphobic, violent and racist sentiments.

To combat voice cloning, the company is now rolling out additional account verifications to enable Voice Cloning: such as payment info or even full ID verification. It will also start verifying copyright to the voice by submitting samples with prompted text. Lastly, the company is also planning to drop voice bab altogether and manually verify each Cloning Request.

Although AI tools have tons of advantages, the tools that are used to mimic voices can do more harm than good. Such AI tools have the potential to cause great harm to individuals. It can be used to impersonate people for malicious purposes such as scamming, spreading false information, or engaging in identity theft. The technology also raises ethical concerns about the ability to manipulate or distort someone's voice and words.