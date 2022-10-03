Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vi launched 5G services in India: Rollout timeline, 5G plans, list of cities and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally launched 5G in India, at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC). Reliance Jio and other telecom companies demonstrated the different use cases of 5G to Modi and even confirmed some important details regarding its rollout. Airtel is the first company to offer 5G to users in India as the company's Chairman Suni Mittal announced that 5G mobile services are being rolled out to select cities. Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are yet to make it available for users. Here's everything you need to know.

When will Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea rollout 5G in India?

Indian Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that over 200 cities in India will get access to 5G in the coming six months.

Bharti Airtel has already started rolling out 5G services in about 8 cities, and the telecom company is aiming to make it available for everyone by March 2024. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, promises to bring 5G to every corner of India way before Airtel.

RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G will reach everyone by December 2023, which basically means by the end of next year. The telecom operator hasn't revealed the exact details on when it plans to rollout 5G, but it has previously stated that 5G services will be made available by Diwali. The festival will begin at the end of this month.

Vodafone Idea has just revealed that it is preparing to roll out 5G soon, but it hasn't provided an exact launch date.

BSNL, the government-led telecom company, is aiming to offer 5G to 80-90 percent of people of India in about 2 years of time. The IT Minister also asserted that BSNL will provide 5G services next year, starting August 15.

Which cities will first get 5G services?

Reliance Jio has previously confirmed that 5G will first be available in four cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai by Diwali.

Airtel is currently offering 5G in 8 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Chennai, and a few others.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL are yet to provide details on the same.

How much will 5G plans cost in India?

The government has repeatedly said that 5G plans will be available at an affordable price, and this is something Vaishnaw again announced at IMC event. The Prime Minister also hinted at the same by saying, "earlier, cost of 1GB data was about Rs 300, it has come down to about Rs 10 per GB now. On average, a person in India consumes 14GB per month. This would have cost about Rs 4200 per month but costs Rs 125-150. It's the efforts of govt that led to this."

Ambani has announced that Jio 5G plans will be available at the lowest rates compared to any telecom company in the world. A senior official at Airtel has also reportedly said that 5G plan prices will be the same as 4G plans. Currently, people spend about Rs 500-600 for unlimited benefits. So, there are chances that the 5G plan prices could fall in the same range.