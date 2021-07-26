Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 999 and Rs 1499 broadband plans

Internet service providers Airtel XStream, JioFiber and BSNL Bharat FIbre offer various broadband plans. Some popular broadband plans are priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1499 and offer varying benefits. While BSNL's plans are still promotional in nature, JioFiber and Airtel XStream offer these plans on a regular basis. Coming to the benefits of the plans, they offer a similar range of speed -- which is around 300 Mbps for the Rs 1499 plan, whereas the Rs 999 broadband plan gives speed between 150 and 200 Mbps. What differs in these plans is the streaming benefits that they offer.

Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 999 broadband plans:

Airtel Entertainment broadband plan at Rs 999: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1000.

As per Airtel, all plans include Airtel Xstream 4k TV Box along with 10,000+ movies, shows and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The entertainment, ultra and VIP plans give access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 services while all plans give access to Airtel XStream OTT services that include Lionsgate, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Ultra. The plans also give access to the Airtel Thanks app, Wynk Music. Active DTH subscription is mandatory to continue accessing and enjoying internet-supported online content and services on Airtel Xstream Box.



BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plans:

Airtel Ultra-broadband plan at Rs 1499: Airtel XStream Ultra-broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls.

JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan: Another top-tier broadband plan by JioFiber on the list costs Rs 1499. The plan gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost.

BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans will be offered by BSNL in select circles with competition for a promotional period of 90 days.

Airtel Xstream and JioFiber offer premium broadband plans at Rs 3999. These plans offer 1Gbps speed and offer additional benefits like access to a router and OTT apps.

VIP broadband plan at Rs 3999: Airtel XStream VIP broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 1 Gbps and unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan will now come with a 4X4 router that will give users WiFi coverage with 1Gbps coverage in small homes and offices. The plan listed as the VIP subscription has unlimited internet, with up to 1Gbps speed.

JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan: Coming to the Rs 3999 broadband plans, it offers unlimited internet with 1Gbps internet speed per second. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and access to 15 OTT apps worth a Rs 1650 monthly subscription.



