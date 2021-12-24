Amazon announces year-end sale on smartphones: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones you shouldn't miss

Amazon is hosting the last sale of the year called the Smartphone and TV upgrade sale. Amazon will be offering a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories and TVs during the sale. The smartphone year-end sale would go live on December 25 and would be on till December 31. Buyers can get upto 40 percent discount on some popular smartphones including Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE and others.

Buyers can get up to Rs 1,500 using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones & TVs. Prime Members can special benefits which also includes saving of upto Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards which offers even higher EMI tenures and lower payments per month starting Rs 1,333 per month.

So here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus smartphones and TVs

Amazon in a statement has revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE will get massive discounts during the sale. Buyers can get upto Rs 1,500 off with Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards, ICICI and Kotak cards. They can also avail of exchange offers on select smartphones and up to 3 months No Cost EMI on select bank cards. Amazon is also offering upto Rs 8,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series with ICICI and Kotak bank cards and get additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange of select smartphones.

Coming to the smart TVs, OnePlus TVs ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch will be available starting at Rs 15,455 during the sale. The price would include discounts on ICICI credit cards.

Xiaomi

Amazon is offering deals on best-selling Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi 9A and Redmi Note 10S. The smartphones will be available with additional bank offers for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. The newly launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also be available with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,500 with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, customers can get it for Rs 24,500. Buyers can also get upto Rs 2,500 off on Flagship Mi phones like the Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X. Xiaomi has multiple bestselling Televisions from 32-inch to 55-inch starting from Rs 14,999.

IQOO smartphones

Amazon is also offering discounts on the iQOO smartphones.The iQOO Z3 will be available at Rs 15,490 during the sale. The discounted price would include Rs 3,000 with coupons and bank discount. The iQOO Z5 will be available at Rs 19,490, which would include discount of Rs 3,000 with coupons and bank discount