Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2021: Deals on Xiaomi, OnePlus and Apple iPad you shouldn't miss

After treating buyers with Prime Day sales, Amazon is now back with yet another shopping festival. The Great Freedom Festival on Amazon will go live on August 5 and will be live until August 9. Buyers can avail deals and discounts across categories including Electronics, Laptops, Cameras, Fashion & Beauty essentials, Home & Kitchen, TVs & Appliances, Mobile phones, Laptops, Amazon Business, Groceries and Daily Essentials and much more on Amazon. Apart from the usual deals, buyers will also get instant discounts and exchange offers.

Amazon has announced that SBI Credit cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent if they make the payment using the card. Amazon will also be offering instant cash backs on select products and brands. Although Amazon has not revealed the exact deals and offers yet, the company has said that it would offer up to 40 per cent off on smartphones.

—Amazon has shared that smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11x, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Nokia G20, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go will be available with offers and discounts.

—Prime members will get special offers during the sale. They can get three months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6 Month Free screen replacements on a wide range of mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more. Buyers can avail minimum Rs 650 off on the exchange of top-selling feature phones when customers buy a smartphone from OPPO, Vivo and Samsung. This would allow customers to save up to Rs. 3,500 extra on their smartphone purchases by exchanging their old feature phones as well

—Apart from the smartphones, Amazon is also offering deals on Apple iPad Air 4th generation. The iPad which retails at Rs 54,900 would be selling for Rs 47,900 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

— The HP Chromebook which is priced at Rs 36, 174 will be available for Rs 28,990 during the Great Freedom Festival.

— Amazon GTS 2 mini will be available for Rs 6499 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

— OnePlus Buds Z, which is priced at Rs 3190, will be available for Rs 2999. Similarly, the Boat Airdopes can be bought for Rs 1799 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.