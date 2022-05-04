Amazon is selling iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 51,600 but conditions apply

Amazon's ongoing sale has several offers on smartphones, including many models of the iPhone. But perhaps the biggest deal you will see on sale right now is on last year's iPhone 13. The Apple iPhone 13 was launched for Rs 79,900, but shortly after it was released, its price was discounted on online shopping websites. Now, after more than six months, Amazon is offering what could be the lowest price for the iPhone 13.

According to the Amazon India website, the iPhone 13 can be bought for as low as Rs 51,600. That is straight-up Rs 30,000 less than the MRP of the iPhone 13. However lucrative a deal this may seem to you, it is not without terms and conditions. These are simple conditions that most people would not mind, but it is better to keep them in mind so that you can make the right decision.

The deal includes a flat discount of Rs 12,000 on the iPhone 13, which means the price right now is Rs 67,900. That itself is a sweet price, but Amazon will let you shave off more on this price. And these are the conditions that you will have to meet to bring down the cost of the iPhone 13 to about Rs 51,600.

First, you will be eligible for a 5 per cent cashback if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That amounts to a discount of Rs 3,395. Adjusting this discount on the price of the iPhone 13 brings it down to Rs 64,505. This is not a big discount when you see other deals on the iPhone 13. For instance, an HDFC Bank credit card will get a flat cashback of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the iPhone 13. But since Amazon's price is already among the lowest, the cashback of around Rs 3,400 makes a significant difference.

Now comes the exchange offer. This is a tricky way to get a discount. Amazon assures a maximum exchange value of Rs 12,900 on the iPhone 13. That means the phones that meet all of Amazon's criteria for the highest value will get you the best deal. But not everyone has those phones. In other words, the exchange value will be different for different phones. That will affect the final price of the iPhone 13. So, Amazon saying that you can buy the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 51,600 comes with several conditions.