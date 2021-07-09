Amazon Prime Day sale: Mobile offers on Nord CE, iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more phones teased

Amazon has announced the date of the much-awaited Prime Day sale. The sale will kick off on July 26 and would conclude on July 27. The two-day sale will bring scores of offers on categories, including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture. The companies would also launch new products during the Prime Day sale. The sale will be open to Prime members only. Users who are not prime subscribers can buy the prime subscription to get access to exclusive deals and offers.

Talking about the Prime Day sale, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India, said, "We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon W.e are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes."

Ahead of the big sale, Amazon has shared the list of smartphones that will get discounted during the sale. The phones that will be available at discounted prices include OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G, Redmi Note 10. Amazon will also offer deals and discounts on the mid-range devices including the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Note 20, Mi 11x 5G, Mi 10i 5G and iQOO 7 Legend. Amazon has not revealed the exact deals yet, but it is expected to share the price after discount and bank offers, a couple of days before the sale. However, in order to access the deals, you will have to be a prime member first.

There are over 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India. The prime membership is available for Rs 999 per year. However, if you do want to spend so much at once, you can pay a monthly amount of Rs 129 or pay Rs 329 for three months. Prime members get benefits including free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Users aged between 18 and 24 years, get a special youth offer on Prime memberships.