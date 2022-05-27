Amazon will no longer allow older Kindle users to browse, buy new books

Amazon will not let older Kindle users browse and buy new books from its dated e-readers. The new rules will come into effect from August 17. The rule applies to Kindle users who have the Kindle (2nd Gen) International, Kindle DX International, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle (4th Gen), and Kindle (5th Gen). Amazon has informed the users about the new development though an email sent to their email address. For users, who are still using the old Kindle, Amazon is offering them a discount to move to a Kindle device.

As per Good e-reader, Amazon is cutting off access of older Kindle e-readers reportedly due to the Transport Layer Security (TLS) incompatibility. Due to limitations in hardware, the older e-readers will no longer support newer TLS versions.

A reddit user had shared the email from Amazon, which read, "Thank you for continuing to use one of our earliest Kindle devices. While you can continue reading on your device, as of August 17, 2022, store functionality will no longer be available. This change only affects certain devices introduced 10+ years ago (listed below). As of August 17, you'll no longer be able to browse, buy, or borrow books directly from these Kindle devices. As always, you'll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books on other supported devices or through amazon.com/ebooks."

Kindle users are not allowed to books through the Amazon app on an Android device as well as the iOS devices. You can only buy e-books through the browser.



How can you purchase Kindle Books on Amazon?

Now that Amazon has ended support for buying Kindle books though its Android app. The only way with which you can purchase Kindle books is through the browser on your computer or laptop.

— Type amazon.com on your laptop's browser.

— On the top left centre, click on the three horizontal line menu right below the Amazon branding.

— Then Select "Kindle E-Readers and eBooks" option

— Click on Kindle Ebooks

— Browse the Kindle Book store and pick the book of your choice

— Click on the Buy Now with 1-Click option

— You should have the desired amount in your Amazon Pay account to purchase the book.



