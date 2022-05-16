Apple iPhone SE (2022) gets discounted on Flipkart, should you buy it?

The iPhone SE (2022) has received a discount on Flipkart. The device is listed on the e-commerce website with a starting price of Rs 41,900. This year's iPhone SE was launched in India for Rs 43,900. This basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on this premium smartphone. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model.

There is also a Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on the HDFC bank credit card. So, if you have this card, then the price of the iPhone SE (2022) will effectively come down to Rs 40,900. Those who want to exchange their old phone can get up to Rs 16,000 off on Flipkart. Do keep in mind that you never get full discount and the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your existing phone's condition. But, the question here is whether you should buy the iPhone SE (2022) or not? Keep reading to find out.

iPhone SE 3 gets discounted online, should you buy it?

With the iPhone SE (2022), you get some and you lose some. It is a decent smartphone that falls short in a few areas when compared with some of the Android phones in the same price range. The device has a 4.7-inch 60Hz screen with support for HD resolution, which is one of the disappointing factors of the iPhone SE (2022). Those who like to have an iPhone with a very compact screen will likely be pleased. Though, Apple is offering an outdated design with its latest phone. In 2022, there are phones that offer an FHD+ 120Hz display with a punch-hole display design. Most of the OEMs are offering Android phones with at least 6.5-inch screen to offer great gaming and binge-watching experience.

The cameras of the iPhone SE (2022) are good enough for daylight photography, but you don't get the best in the segment. Other phones like OnePlus 9RT will offer you a slightly better experience in this regard. The good thing is that you will get a powerful performance with the iPhone SE (2022) as the device draws power from Apple's flagship A15 Bionic chip, found inside the iPhone 13 series. What else?

The device is IP rated, so the device has a waterproof build. The handset is 5G capable and has a premium glass-metal body. It even supports wireless charging. However, wired charging would help you charge the battery faster. It is important to note that the device doesn't ship with an adapter, and Apple only bundles the cable. So, you will either have to buy one or use the old one.