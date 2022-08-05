Apple likely to ship iPhone14 from India simultaneously alongside China

The latest development in Apple’s Make in India story indicates that the iPhone giant may have commenced the manufacturing of its upcoming model in the country. According to a well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the Foxconn site in India will ship the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China later this year. Foxconn is currently manufacturing iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 in India.

In a series of tweets, Chi-Kuo tweeted, “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver.”

The recent chain of events, including lockdowns in China due to COVID-19 and reducing dependence on just one country (the plus one strategy) that every company is seriously working towards, could have been the reason for Apple to expand its supply chain beyond China. However, sources at Apple and Foxconn haven’t confirmed any such development.

Usually, there is a gap of around four to five months post the global launch before the production of the new iPhones commences in India. For instance, the iPhone 13 production at the Foxconn plant only started in April this year and the iPhone 12 in April 2021. But as factory lines mature and their overall operations become efficient, the timeline for manufacturing new models should also reduce. The simultaneous production of the iPhone 14 in India will be a big jump for the country.

"Apple is already producing its latest flagship iPhones in India. In recent times, the share of Made in India iPhones has hovered around 85%. The contribution of the iPhone 13 series to Apple’s India momentum has been almost on par with the older-generation iPhone 12 series. Apple’s move to produce iPhone 14 in India alongside China will be looked upon as an incredible milestone for Make In India and going forward will boost India’s overall competitiveness as a manufacturing hub. Further integration and enhancement of upstream supply chains in India will truly turbocharge #MakeinIndia," says Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to CMR, in Q2 2022, close to 1 million iPhones shipped in the Indian market were made in India. Also, in line with the recent market momentum, Foxconn is planning to double down on iPhone production in India.



