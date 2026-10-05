Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
L&T shares advance 2% on bagging orders across Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

L&T shares advance 2% on bagging orders across Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

LT3,693.40(1.77%)

L&T's PT&D business has won orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments in Saudi Arabia.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 12:55 PM IST
L&T shares advance 2% on bagging orders across Saudi Arabia, UAE and IndiaOn Monday, Larsen & Toubro shares touched a high of Rs 3,744.90, up 1.61% from the previous close of Rs 3,685.50. 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares rose 2 per cent in Monday's trade after the engineering and construction major secured mega orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India. L&T classifies orders worth Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore as "Mega" orders.

Advertisement

Following the development, Larsen & Toubro shares touched a high of Rs 3,744.90, up 1.61% from the previous close of Rs 3,685.50. The company said the fresh orders covered transmission and substation projects and are aimed at strengthening power transmission infrastructure and enabling renewable energy evacuation.

In Saudi Arabia, L&T's PT&D business has won orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the grid.In the United Arab Emirates, the business has secured an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.

In India, L&T has secured an order from a leading private sector developer for setting up a transmission system in Visakhapatnam. The scope comprises transmission lines and substations.

Advertisement

"These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D's engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies," said Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head - PT&D, L&T. “With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients.”

L&T's PT&D business provides integrated solutions and end-to-end services across power transmission and distribution. Its offerings include the design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects and infrastructure electrification projects.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more