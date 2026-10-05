Electrical products maker Biocon Electric files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; key details

Biocon Electric, a multi-category electrical products company selling under the 'Biocon' brand, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an initial public offering of up to 59,00,000 equity shares. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE Ltd).
The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 48,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 11,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each by the promoter selling shareholders, with up to 2,20,000 shares each. Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be used for working capital requirements of Rs 62.57 crore and general corporate purposes.