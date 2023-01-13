Apple reportedly working on a touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro for 2025 release

Technology giant Apple is reportedly working on bringing touchscreen functionalities to Macs, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report says that after years of speculation and resistance, the company is finally said to be working on a Macbook Pro line of laptops with a touchscreen OLED display. The release is speculated to be sometime in 2025.

If Apple were to launch a MacBook with a touch screen, it would likely be a significant departure from the company's current line of laptops. The closest Apple got to adding a touchscreen on a Macbook was when they added the now defunct touch bar on the Mackbook Pro lineup back in 2016.

A touchscreen MacBook would likely support multi-touch gestures, such as pinch-to-zoom and swipe, which are commonly used on smartphones and tablets. One of the major advantages of a touchscreen MacBook would be the ability to use touch-based apps and programs, such as drawing and painting software, more easily and intuitively. A touchscreen would also allow for greater flexibility in how users interact with their laptops, allowing them to use their fingers to navigate through menus and perform tasks, rather than relying solely on a trackpad or mouse.

Another advantage is the ability to use the device as a tablet. With the touch screen, users could detach the keyboard and use the device as a tablet, which could be useful for taking notes, drawing, and other tasks that are more comfortable with a touch interface.

Overall, a touchscreen MacBook would offer a new and innovative way to interact with a computer, but it would also come with its own set of challenges and drawbacks. It would be interesting to see how Apple would approach the design and engineering of such a device, and how it would be received by consumers.

