Apple Spring 2022 event may take place on March 8: What can you expect

Apple is reportedly planning to hold its first event of 2022 on March 8. During the event, the company will reportedly unveil the third-generation iPhone SE, a new version of the 2020 iPad Air and a new Mac computer containing its own silicon chip.

Apple may launch a fifth-generation iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12 megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models. It is expected to look similar to the current iPad Air with a 10.9-inch LCD display.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

iOS 15.4 may also be tied to the March event and the new devices, so we can expect to see the update launch in the first half of March. The new iOS update will allow iPhones that use Face ID to unlock while the wearer has a mask on, as well as Universal Control and a new set of emojis.

Additionally, Apple is widely rumoured to be working on a replacement for the 27-inch iMac that is powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and it is possible that it will have iMac Pro branding.

Apple iPhone SE 3 will have the new A15 Bionic chipset, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the smartphone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE that was priced at $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000).

Despite having a small-form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

Apple began transitioning away from using Intel chips in its devices in late 2020. The silicon chip, which uses ARM architecture, allows the company to focus on improving efficiency and integration across its devices and platforms, rather than having to design hardware compatible with another company's software.

Following the March event, Apple is expected to conduct its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June to release software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apple is also working on a high-end mixed reality headgear, which is expected to be available in 2023.