Apple starts macOS Monterey rollout: compatible Macs, how to download and what to expect

Apple has started rolling out the much-awaited macOS update for its Mac lineup. Called macOS Monterey, the latest version of the macOS is now available for download for MacBook and iMac users across the globe and promises a host of new features across Safari, Messages, FaceTime and other such features.

For those unaware, Apple first introduced the new macOS Monterey at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June this year, alongside the new iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8. With it, the company promised to provide seamless connectivity and functionality to Mac users, through support for multiple connected devices and new features that improve various Apple services.

After months, the macOS Monterey is finally rolling out to Mac systems and users will be able to upgrade to it through an OTA update. Here is a list of Mac devices that will be able to upgrade to the new macOS.

macOS Monterey: compatible devices

iMac (late 2015 and newer)

iMac Pro (2017 and newer)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and newer)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and newer)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and newer)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and newer)

MacBook (early 2016 and newer)

macOS Monterey: How to download

If you find that your Mac is among the models listed above and compatible with macOS Monterey, you can download the new OS in some easy steps.

1. Back up your Mac. A golden rule to keep your data safe before any major upgrade.

2. To update, go to System Preferences > Software Update > macOS Monterey. Click Upgrade Now to start the download.

3. Once downloaded, install the update.

4. Restart your Mac.

Your Mac will run on macOS Monterey once it starts up.

macOS Monterey: All that is new

Apple has promised a ton of new features to Mac users with the new macOS Monterey. These features have been categorised based on the services which they will be enhancing. Though the list of all such small updates is seemingly endless when put together, there are some that we highlight here based on importance.

FaceTime, for instance, will be getting a major overhaul with the macOS Monterey. FaceTime will now support Portrait Mode, Grid View, Voice Isolation Mode, Spatial Audio, and Calendar Integration, features that we have already seen on the iOS 15. You will now even be able to create a link for a FaceTime call and send it to your friends. There will also be a Wide Spectrum mode that will record every sound it can from the microphone for a more holistic sound on your FaceTime calls.

Apple has also tried to make the service more universal, and hence will now let non-Mac users to join in on FaceTime calls through a web browser.

A new Share with You section will now be visible across Photos, Safari, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app. This section will display the messages, photos, article links, podcasts and other conversational elements shared by your contacts. This will serve as a shortcut to read or respond to such conversations, or even pin them to the top, as per your liking.

Apple's Safari web-browser will also see a host of upgrades with the macOS Monterey. The most important of these upgrades will be an Intelligent Tracking Prevention that will prevents trackers from profiling you using your IP address, a feature also seen on the iOS 15. Safari will also automatically upgrade sites known to support HTTPS from insecure HTTP. For improved functionality, there will be redesigned sidebar and the ability to create and edit Tab Groups.

macOS Monterey Universal Control feature

SharePlay, a much-awaited feature since the macOS Monterey announcement, is not going to be available immediately. Apple has said that SharePlay, along with the Universal Control feature that will let Mac and iPad users move files between them, will be available "later this fall," meaning later this year.

Other healthy features will include Find My network support for AirPods, automatic window resizing with SharePlay, Live Text in photos, new look for notifications and the new Focus feature that will automatically filter notifications based on what you're currently doing.

These features provide good enough reasons for Mac users to upgrade to the new OS right away. If you do, let us know your experience with the new macOS Monterey in the comments section below.