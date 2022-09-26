Apple to announce 6 new products in 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air, HomePod, and more

Apple recently wrapped up its iPhone 14 event and the rumors about the next lineup of products are already surfacing online. The company is already said to replace its iPhone Max Pro version with a new iPhone 15 Ultra model next year. Now, a new report claims that people can expect to see a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a larger-sized iPad, an updated HomePod, and a list of other Apple products next year. Here's everything that we know.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has plans to announce a new 15-inch MacBook Air for people in 2023. It is expected to offer a thinner and lighter design, just like the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. However, don't expect to see a new overall design as the new version is said to retain the old design. The MacBook Air M2, which made its debut in June this year, comes with a more symmetrical design instead of an angled design. It has a notched display with slim bezels. The new version is also expected to have a quad rear camera setup.

Additionally, Apple is also said to be working on a new iMac that will make its debut in 2023. The device could use Apple's M3 silicon chip under the hood. The other details related to this iMac are still unknown, but there are reports claiming that we might get to see an iMac Pro model too.

In 2023, Apple could bring back HomePod as the company discontinued in March last year. It is currently selling only the mini version. The more premium version is expected to arrive next year with improved audio quality. It will likely use the new S8 chip, which is being used by Apple Watch Series 8. It is said to retain the original size of the HomePod and Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo has asserted that this one could arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

Gurman also suggested that we will get to see a new and larger iPad. The company is expected to unveil a 14-inch iPad Pro in 2023. Just recently, DSCC's Ross Young claimed that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model that could have support for MiniLED and ProMotion. The latter is basically the LTPO tech seen on Android phones, which helps automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content.

The long-rumored Apple Glasses are also on the list and we might finally see it next year. The cited source claims that the company could introduce its first Reality Pro headset, which is said to come with "innovative three-display configuration." It is speculated to feature two micro OLED 4K displays and it is expected to use a powerful mobile chipset. The product won't likely be cheap, and will come with a premium price tag.