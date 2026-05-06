Apple to pay $250 million in settlement to iPhone users over delayed Siri AI features

Apple will be paying over $250 million in settlement to resolve a lawsuit over misleading millions of iPhone buyers by falsely advertising the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and capabilities of Siri in late 2024. With the settlement, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 users in the US will be getting paid by Apple for delaying the features.

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According to a BBC report, Apple is paying between $25to $95 to each iPhone buyer in the US, who purchased the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 series between June 2024 and March 2025. Reuters further quoted Apple saying that it has “reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.”

Also read: Apple ends distributor ties in India over unofficial iPhone export concerns

The proposed settlement has been filed in the court for approval on May 5. However, it does not include any claims of wrongdoing by Apple and applies to nearly 36 million eligible devices. In 2024, Apple released a major advertising campaign to promote its AI-powered Siri features, attracting many buyers during the launch of iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the features were delayed, and the company has not provided any specific timeline on when iPhone users can expect the rollout.

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It should be noted that the settlement is not final yet, and Judge Noel Wise will be reviewing the appeal to approve the agreement in court. The approval hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2026, in the federal district court for the Northern District of California.

Also read: iOS 27 could bring major AI upgrades to iPhones: What to expect at WWDC 2026

While Apple’s awaited Siri upgrade has been delayed for over 2 years, iOS 27 is expected to bring a major upgrade in its AI efforts. The company has now partnered with Apple to build its foundational AI models based on Gemini technology. Therefore, we may have to wait until June’s WWDC 2026 to confirm what Apple has planned for the year.