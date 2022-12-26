Apple’s new iPad Pro 2022: Can it replace your laptop?

Apple Inc has had a big year with the launch of the iPhone 14 and its family of models, a new entry-model iPad available in many colors, and an iPad Pro with the mighty M2 chipset.

It now also supports the Apple Pencil hover and Wi-Fi 6E.



It is available in two sizes 11 inches and 12.9 inches. So a bigger screen and an advanced chipset, a close copy to its MacBook Pro that also has the same M2 and is 13 inches. The price tag too is similar to the 12.9-inch variant that packs in 5G, 1TB storage, and 16GB of RAM and retails at about Rs 1.82 lakh. Whereas an 11-inch base variant with wifi and 128GB storage retails for about Rs 81,900.

The new iPad Pro is packed with three cameras. First, the rear camera is a 12 MP primary camera and a 10 MP ultra-wide camera and it continues to include a LiDAR sensor to unlock augmented reality (AR) capabilities. The selfie camera has a 12-megapixel sensor in portrait orientation and its positioning is at the center of the body, saving the user on a video call or facetime from looking cross-eyed.

Also read: Apple plans to move iPad production to India

Better speed, better storage, better screen size, that’s all about the new iPad.

So, does it really replace your laptop? Well, it depends on your preferred operating system as the new iPad sure packs in every feature you can get on your MacBook as well. So the question really is – MacOS or iPadOS? Watch the following video to see how the new iPad looks and works!



Verdict

If you’re a creator or recreational user, have invested in the Magic Keyboard, and can adjust your workflow to suit iPad OS, then the iPad Pro can be your daily driver in nine out of 10 cases. But for users who use the software only available on macOS or Windows and don’t really need touch functionality, the iPad Pro can be an exorbitantly priced secondary device at best.

The hover feature gives precision to artists but is not a must-have for all users. The iPad also comes in a 2TB variant and costs about Rs 2.23 lakh.