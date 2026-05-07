Avatar controversy: Q'orianka Kilcher accuses James Cameron of using her face without consent

Director James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company are facing a lawsuit, with actor Q'orianka Kilcher alleging that the makers used her likeness without permission for the character Neytiri.

According to court filings cited by NBC News, Kilcher claimed that Cameron based the appearance of Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana in the Avatar films, on her facial features when she was a teenager.

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Kilcher, who portrayed Pocahontas in The New World at the age of 14, alleged that Cameron used a publicly available photograph of her as a reference during the design process for Neytiri in Avatar.

The lawsuit alleges that Cameron instructed his design team to use her facial structure, particularly parts of her lower face, while developing the Na’vi character. The complaint also names Lightstorm Entertainment and several visual effects companies associated with the franchise.

In the filing, Kilcher’s legal team argued that the case highlights how “one of Hollywood’s most powerful filmmakers exploited a young Indigenous girl’s biometric identity and cultural heritage” without compensation or credit.

The complaint further alleged that the Avatar franchise publicly positioned itself as sympathetic to Indigenous communities while simultaneously using the likeness of a real Indigenous actor without consent.

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According to the lawsuit, Kilcher first met Cameron briefly at a charity event shortly after Avatar released in 2009. During that interaction, Cameron allegedly invited her to his office and showed her a framed sketch of Neytiri that he had personally drawn and signed.

Kilcher claimed Cameron handed her a note that read: “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”

The lawsuit also stated that despite efforts by Kilcher’s representatives to secure an audition opportunity, she was never considered for a role in the film series.

“I never imagined that someone I trusted would systematically use my face as part of an elaborate design process and integrate it into a production pipeline without my knowledge or consent,” Kilcher said in the filing. “That crosses a major line. This act is deeply wrong.”

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The actor claimed she only became aware of the alleged use of her likeness after an old interview clip of Cameron resurfaced online last year. In the video, Cameron reportedly pointed to a Neytiri sketch and said the character’s design was inspired by “a young actress named Q’orianka Kilcher.”

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, corrective public disclosure and a share of revenues allegedly linked to the use of her likeness.

The Avatar franchise remains one of the most successful film series in cinema history. The first film earned around $2.92 billion globally, while its two sequels each crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

