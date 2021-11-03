Battlegrounds Mobile India players will need Facebook app installed on phone for login from November 5

If you log into Battlegrounds Mobile India using your Facebook account, there is an important update with regards to that. Krafton has announced that Facebook logins will not work with Battlegrounds Mobile India from November 5 if you do not have its app on your Android phone. This means that logging into the game using your phone's browser will not work anymore. Krafton said the new change only affects Android users, so if you use an iPhone to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, nothing is going to change for you.

Disabling Facebook web logins for Battlegrounds Mobile India's Android app was something Krafton announced long back, owing to changes in Facebook's policy. There was not any last date announced for users back then, but the November 5 date is when you will have to either keep the Facebook app downloaded to your phone or resort to some other way of logging into the game, such as using your Twitter account or a native account, to keep playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"As we have previously informed you on August 31st, logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled in the future, according to the policy update related to the Facebook SDK," Krafton said in a statement.

Krafton's decision to make Facebook logins restricted to the use of the Android app, however, may go against the user's choice. Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, has been embroiled in a myriad of controversies around privacy and the spread of misinformation. Facebook's app asks for several permissions, including storing your device's data for personalised advertising. That is now restricted on iOS after Apple's controversial update to limit apps from tracking users, but Android still does not have a system like that.

The only way to know about apps when they are either accessing the camera or microphone is through the notification light on the status bar. Users may still be suspicious about keeping the Facebook app installed on their phones, but there is no way out for now. There are alternatives to using the Facebook account, however, and they seem good enough if you want to limit Facebook's access to your phone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently got the Infection Mode and Payload 2.0 modes for players, where they can play as zombies or use super weapons to finish enemies.