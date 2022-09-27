scorecardresearch
Best Jio Fiber monthly plans in September 2022: List of plans, data, calling, OTT and other benefits

Reliance Jio Fiber Monthly Plans offer unlimited calling, high-speed internet and free ott subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar and more apps.

Story highlights
  • Jio Fiber offers monthly prepaid plans with upto 1Gbps speed. 
  • Select Jio fiber monthly plans also offers OTT bundle with free access to upto 15 apps.  
  • Jio Jio Fiber monthly prepaid plans start at Rs 999.  

Reliance Jio offers several monthly plans with up to 1Gbps speed for its Fiber users. Most of these Jio Fiber plans come with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and a bundle of OTT subscriptions for one full month. If you are looking for high-speed data for streaming, web browsing, and gaming, Jio Fiber offers a range of broadband plans starting at a price of Rs 999.

These Jio Fiber plans also offer a free subscription to some of the top OTT subscription apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. Let's take a quick look at monthly Jio Fiber plans and their benefits.



Best Jio Fiber monthly plans in September 2022

- Rs 999 plan: This is one of the most popular Jio Fiber plans offering 150 mbps speed. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits and bundled OTT subscriptions (1-year of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, JioSaavn and more.

- Rs 1,499 plan: The plan is perfect for family use. It is offering 300 mbps data speed and unlimited calling. Additionally, the plan offers a subscription to 1-year Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, JioSaavn and a few other apps.

- Rs 2,499 plan: It offers 500 mbps data with unlimited calling benefits. The plan also offers 1-year Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, JioSaavn and few other subscriptions.

- Rs 3,999 plan: Video creators and gamers can take a look at this plan. With unlimited 1 gbps speed, the plan offers uninterrupted uploads and downloads for a month. It also offers free access to OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and 15 more streaming apps.

- Rs 8,499 plan: The plan offers truly unlimited internet with data speed of 1 gbps speed. Similar to other plans, this one also offers access to a number of streaming platforms including 1-year Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

