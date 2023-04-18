BT EXCLUSIVE: Apple CEO Tim Cook bets big on India, picks vada pav and Bollywood as his favourites

Apple chief executive Tim Cook inaugurated the company's first-ever retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Speaking during the sidelines of the store opening, Cook told Business Today that he's betting big on India and would choose Mumbai's 'vada pav' over New York's 'hot dog' any given day.

Cook also said that if given a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, he would pick the latter even though it's a tough choice. In a rapid-fire conversation with BT, when asked about his favourite Apple product, he said, "It will be like picking between kids. So, I can't do that. Whenever I travel I carry my phone in my pocket, I have the Apple watch on my wrist, my iPad, and Macbook in my bag."

Also WATCH | Tim Cook Exclusive Interview with BT: Apple’s big plans for India, what the Apple CEO said on AI in biggest tech interview of 2023

On being asked what are the top 3 things he likes about India, Cook said it is the culture of India that excites him, the people, and a feeling that he finds hard to describe. "It's a feeling that you get when you're here and you feel it only when you're here. It's hard to describe," the Apple CEO noted.

He also exclaimed that his trip to India was after a very long interval but his next trip will be very soon. Cook visited India for the first time in 2016, months before the company started manufacturing iPhones in the country. And, his current visit is for the inauguration of the company's first-ever retail store in Mumbai, the Apple BKC.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Cook opened the doors of the store along with Senior Vice-President of Apple, Diedre O'Brien. He arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening and was seen enjoying a vada pav with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

He then was also seen with Mumbai's elite and Bollywood personalities at a closed-door concert that was held at the Apple store on the eve of its opening. Cook also met the Ambani family on Monday.

He is now on its way to inagurate the second store in Delhi's Saket. Reportedly, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was a pleasure to meet Mr. @tim_cook, Chief Executive Officer of @Apple Inc. and my dear friend @anilkumble1074 at India's first ever Apple Retail Store in Mumbai.#appleevent #AppleStore #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/97vIwJLO0Z — Nilesh M. Kulkarni (@NileshMKulkarni) April 17, 2023

Also WATCH | Apple shares in focus after BKC retail store launch; should you buy? See what technicals say

Read: Apple fans assemble in Mumbai: Here's what a man did at the store

Watch: Apple shares in focus after BKC retail store launch; should you buy? See what technicals say

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith seen preparing Ramadan Iftar on Dubai streets in viral AI-generated images