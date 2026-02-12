'Building AI-ready workforce': TCS hosts AI hackathon for 10,000 non-engineering students

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has conducted what it describes as the world's first large-scale AI hackathon designed specifically for students with no coding or engineering background, bringing more than 10,000 participants into hands-on artificial intelligence development across India.

Over six weeks, students from disciplines including Arts, Commerce, Nursing, Agriculture, Criminology, and Law took part in satellite editions of the AI Hackathon held across 22 colleges in 10 states, TCS said in a statement on Thursday. "Using voice-first AI tools available in nine Indian languages, participants identified real-world challenges within their fields and developed prototypes, most within 90 to 120 minutes."

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The initiative is part of TCS's effort to expand digital access and encourage non-technical students to engage with AI at a time when demand for AI-enabled skills is rising across industries, the IT giant said.

Building on these regional events, the company will host the flagship Tata Bharat YUVAi Hackathon at the India AI Impact Summit, bringing together nearly 2,000 students. The event will feature real-time progress visualization and AI-powered evaluation, and participants will present their prototypes to industry leaders, delegates and dignitaries.

"You don't need a computer science degree to build software—just curiosity and AI," said Ashok Krish, VP and Head, AI Practice, TCS. "This hackathon gives students from any background the chance to build something real, in their own language, and walk away knowing they can do this. That's how you close the skills gap and create digital entrepreneurs. This supports TCS' aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company by building an AI-ready workforce in India."

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The programme targets a large section of India's student population that traditionally remains outside formal technology education. Of India's undergraduates, 62% study Arts, Science and Commerce, while only 10–12% of Indians are fluent in English. By offering structured, multilingual AI assistance and removing the need for prior coding experience, the hackathon enables participants to move from identifying a problem to developing a functional application in a single session.

Since January 2026, satellite editions have been held across colleges in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to TCS, these events have helped test the programme at scale and build a nationwide mentor network to support the flagship event and future editions.

The company said the initiative is designed as a continuing national effort to transform students from domain specialists into technology creators, contributing to the development of a broader, digitally skilled workforce and strengthening India’s position in the global digital economy.

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