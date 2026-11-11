Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower'

Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs popularised this idea in 2001.

While it is widely associated with him as a core personal philosophy, the exact phrasing became globally recognised after it was heavily featured as a defining insight in documentation of his management principles, such as in The Innovation Secrets of Steve Jobs.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that true leaders do not wait for others to define the future; instead, they pave their own way through original thinking and bold risk-taking.

Advertisement

While followers are content with copying established trends, staying within safe boundaries, and reacting to changes, leaders actively shape the world around them by introducing disruptive ideas and bringing them to life.

Ultimately, the quote emphasises that the willingness to create, experiment, and execute new concepts is the defining factor that separates those who guide a market or community from those who merely trail behind.