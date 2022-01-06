CES 2022: These noise-cancelling headphones double up as a wearable air purifier

Air purifiers have been in huge demand since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit us in 2020. Now that we know that the virus, as well as the tools to subdue it, are here to stay, tech majors are bringing constant innovations to their air purifiers. The most recent result of this innovation is Airvida E1, a wearable air purifier that doubles as noise-cancelling headphones.

The concept may sound outlandish at first. Though one look at the Airvida E1 and you will hardly be able to distinguish it from a regular pair of in-ear headphones. The innovation comes from ible Tech, an IoT & wearable device company founded in 2015, and was recently unveiled at the CES 2022. It builds on the company's experience in wearable air purifiers, which also won a CES Innovation Award in the 2020 iteration.

The Airvida E1 is claimed to be the world's first combination of an air filter and a headphone. The first part is taken care of by ible's Breathing Pathway Eco Ion Technology. The company states that Airvida produces negative ions around the user's face when worn. These ions rapidly latch on to the surrounding virus and particles, turning them into bigger and heavier chunks which then fall to the ground instead of entering the wearer through respiration.

In numbers, Airvida E1 is claimed to generate "up to 6 million negative ions" every 0.6 seconds, per centimetre cube of the area around the user's face. Note that the technology does not just work against coronavirus but also PM2.5, pollen, allergen, and bacteria. ible claims that products belonging to its Airvida family make 97 per cent hay fever sufferers feel improved by breathing clean air at all times.

Helping the process is an accompanying Airvida E1 app, that provides PM2.5 & pollen information based on the user's location. The app can even remind the users to turn on air purification or adjust the level of the negative ions when needed.

ible states that the Airvida E1 weighs only 42 grams and is hence, comfortable to wear for hours. The battery life is claimed to be of over 8 hours on a single charge when both air purification and earphones are functioning. If worn only as an air purifier, the same battery can last for more than 30 hours.

Interestingly, Airvida E1 can also serve users at their office desks. It can simply be put on its stand for the same, helping it clear the air around the user quickly.

ible has not released any launch dates or price information on the device as yet. Though looking at a similar wearable air purifier model, Airvida M1, that does not have the functionality of the headphones, a report by Toms Guide expects them to retail for around $200 or Rs 15,000. It is highly doubtful if the product will make its way to India anytime soon.