Custom AI is the next big wave in technology: Sindhu Gangadharan, SAP Labs India

With AI in business at its core, SAP Labs India is spearheading a new era of business transformation through its focus on custom AI and multi-agent AI technologies. As SAP’s second-largest R&D hub globally, the India-based unit is leading the charge in creating innovative solutions that are set to redefine digital transformation for SAP’s global customer base of 450,000 companies.

SAP Labs India, the second-largest R&D hub for SAP worldwide, encompasses the full spectrum of SAP products. With a workforce of 13,000, nearly 50% of whom are skilled in AI technologies, SAP Labs India is rapidly positioning itself as a global AI hub, serving the German software giant’s customers around the world.

"SAP Labs India’s focus on custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications," said Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services.

"Custom AI is the next big wave in technology because it enables businesses to tailor AI solutions to their unique challenges and opportunities. By personalizing AI to fit specific workflows and objectives, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Our teams at SAP Labs India are leading this custom AI business mandate to drive value for our customers globally," she added.

"With productivity growth plateauing and businesses struggling with talent shortages, AI agents represent a promising solution that can enhance productivity beyond the capabilities of current software and AI technologies," said Gangadharan.

Earlier this year, SAP appointed two key leaders to global AI roles, underscoring India’s growing importance in the company’s tech ecosystem. Rahul Lodhe was named Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule, while Sudhakar Singh took on the role of Chief AI Security Officer, both based at SAP Labs India’s Bengaluru office.