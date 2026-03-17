Dell Technologies' workforce reportedly declined by roughly 10%, which is about 11,000 employees, in fiscal 2026. The company reportedly had about 108,000 employees as of January 31, 2025. However, its annual 10-K filing for the fiscal year 2026 shows 97,000 employees.

Dell Technologies spent significant amounts of money ⁠on ⁠severance payments. The company paid $569 million in fiscal 2026, whereas it paid $693 million ​a year ago. These numbers showcase the ongoing restructuring and workforce reductions in the company.

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The company confirmed the headcount reduction in the financial year as they restructure operations and invest more in business modernisation plans.

”Throughout fiscal 2026, we remained committed to disciplined cost management in coordination with our ongoing business modernisation initiatives and continued to take certain measures to reduce costs, including employee reorganisations, limitation of external hiring, and other actions to align our investments with our announced strategic and customer priorities,” Dell Technologies mentioned in the filing.

Looking at previous 10-K filings, the company has steadily reduced its workforce since fiscal 2023. Dell reportedly had around 1,33,000 employees in 2023, which declined to about 1,20,000 in 2024. The trend suggests a consistent workforce reduction of roughly 10% year over year.

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The company further added, “These actions resulted in a continued reduction in our overall headcount. Despite these difficult decisions, we continue focused efforts to empower our employees and attract, develop, and retain talent.”

This adds up to the ongoing tech layoffs, as other major tech companies, including Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms, Atlassian Corp., and other major giants, have been cutting jobs.

In the first months of 2026, nearly 40,000 jobs have been lost in the tech sector, showcasing a broader trend that highlights how companies are restructuring operations, managing costs, and reallocating resources toward artificial intelligence (AI) and automation efforts.

Recently, Meta was also reported to cut 20% of its workforce, which could affect around 16,000 employees. However, the company is yet to confirm the rumours.