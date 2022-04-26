Donald Trump says Elon Musk is a good man but he is staying away from Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking over Twitter. But does that give enough reasons to former US President Donald Trump to make a comeback on the platform? Maybe not. Trump, who was indefinitely banned from Twitter last year, is happy with his own social media platform named Truth. Trump, however, does believe that Musk is a good man and that he will improve Twitter. But he has no intention of returning to the platform on which he remains banned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

Trump added that instead of tweeting he would be "TRUTHing" over the next week.

The former US President was banned from all social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, YouTube following the Capitol riots that took place on January 6, 2021.

Using his social media platforms, Trump allegedly encouraged rioters to take part in the violent storming of the US Capitol on January 6.Trump's tweets were controversial in nature and were often labelled by Twitter before his account was permanently banned. He had over 88 million followers on Twitter. He was also banned on Facebook and the company COO Sheryl Sandberg had said that the social media platform had no intention to unban Trump.

While Trump may not be interested in making a comeback on Twitter, the GOP (Trump's political party) has already sent in its requests to Musk to unban his account.

The Republicans have tweeted from their official Twitter handle asking Musk to free Trump's account. "It is a great week to free @realdonaldtrump," the post said.

It is unclear whether Musk would let Trump in or not, but during a TED event, Musk expressed that he was not in favour of lifetime bans. This could mean that whether Trump joins Twitter back or not, chances are that Musk will unban him once the deal to purchase Twitter is complete.

The news of Trump returning to Twitter is giving some worry to current US President Joe Biden's administration. Members of Biden's circle are reportedly worried that Trump will try to mislead people to win elections in 2024. Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist, told CNBC, "Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him."