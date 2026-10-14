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Brain tumour before US flight, refund denied, passenger dies: Hyderabad family finally gets ₹3 lakh relief

Brain tumour before US flight, refund denied, passenger dies: Hyderabad family finally gets ₹3 lakh relief

Raghuram died while the complaint was pending. His children, Yamarthi Revanth and Yamarthi Rachna, were allowed to join the proceedings as legal representatives.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Brain tumour before US flight, refund denied, passenger dies: Hyderabad family finally gets ₹3 lakh reliefRaghuram Yamarthi and his wife booked return tickets from Hyderabad to Atlanta through EaseMyTrip on August 2, 2024, paying ₹1,86,168.

Qatar Airways and EaseMyTrip have been ordered to refund ₹1,86,168 to the family of a Hyderabad passenger who cancelled a US trip after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour. The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III also directed the companies to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation and ₹20,000 towards litigation costs, The Gulf News reported.

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In its September 29, 2026 order, the commission directed Qatar Airways and EaseMyTrip to jointly and severally pay the amount, along with 12% annual interest on the ticket refund. The companies have 45 days from receiving the order to comply.

Passenger diagnosed before US trip

Raghuram Yamarthi and his wife booked return tickets from Hyderabad to Atlanta through EaseMyTrip on August 2, 2024, paying ₹1,86,168. Their departure was scheduled for December 2, 2024.

On November 1, Yamarthi suffered a seizure. Medical examinations revealed a brain tumour, later diagnosed as malignant. He underwent brain surgery on November 12 and was advised six weeks of radiation treatment, making the journey impossible.

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On November 11, Yamarthi contacted Qatar Airways seeking cancellation and a full refund. The airline directed him to EaseMyTrip. He emailed the travel agency on November 15 and submitted medical documents two days later.

He was subsequently told that Qatar Airways had rejected the medical waiver request because it had been submitted late. According to his complaint, the airline and travel agency repeatedly directed him to each other. EaseMyTrip allegedly offered about ₹95,000 if he cancelled without a medical waiver.

Commission rejects responsibility dispute

Qatar Airways maintained that EaseMyTrip was responsible for processing the refund as the tickets had been booked through the agency. The airline also said it had offered Yamarthi the option of keeping the tickets open for future travel.

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The commission examined the medical records, email correspondence and Qatar Airways' published refund policy. It noted that the policy provided for medical refunds in cases of terminal illness before departure, subject to a valid medical certificate.

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The commission found that Yamarthi had provided evidence of a serious medical condition preventing travel and rejected the attempt to shift responsibility between the airline and agency.

Raghuram died while the complaint was pending. His children, Yamarthi Revanth and Yamarthi Rachna, were allowed to join the proceedings as legal representatives.

The commission found deficiency in service and ordered the refund, ₹1 lakh compensation, ₹20,000 litigation costs and 12% annual interest on the refund amount.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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