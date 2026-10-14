Brain tumour before US flight, refund denied, passenger dies: Hyderabad family finally gets ₹3 lakh relief

Passenger diagnosed before US trip

Raghuram Yamarthi and his wife booked return tickets from Hyderabad to Atlanta through EaseMyTrip on August 2, 2024, paying ₹1,86,168. Their departure was scheduled for December 2, 2024.

On November 1, Yamarthi suffered a seizure. Medical examinations revealed a brain tumour, later diagnosed as malignant. He underwent brain surgery on November 12 and was advised six weeks of radiation treatment, making the journey impossible.

Don't Miss: West Asia conflict: IndiGo, other airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17. Check full list of affected cities

Advertisement

On November 11, Yamarthi contacted Qatar Airways seeking cancellation and a full refund. The airline directed him to EaseMyTrip. He emailed the travel agency on November 15 and submitted medical documents two days later.

He was subsequently told that Qatar Airways had rejected the medical waiver request because it had been submitted late. According to his complaint, the airline and travel agency repeatedly directed him to each other. EaseMyTrip allegedly offered about ₹95,000 if he cancelled without a medical waiver.

Commission rejects responsibility dispute

Qatar Airways maintained that EaseMyTrip was responsible for processing the refund as the tickets had been booked through the agency. The airline also said it had offered Yamarthi the option of keeping the tickets open for future travel.

Advertisement

The commission examined the medical records, email correspondence and Qatar Airways' published refund policy. It noted that the policy provided for medical refunds in cases of terminal illness before departure, subject to a valid medical certificate.

Must Read: UPI MDR on select person-to-merchant transactions to be implemented after Diwali

The commission found that Yamarthi had provided evidence of a serious medical condition preventing travel and rejected the attempt to shift responsibility between the airline and agency.

Raghuram died while the complaint was pending. His children, Yamarthi Revanth and Yamarthi Rachna, were allowed to join the proceedings as legal representatives.

The commission found deficiency in service and ordered the refund, ₹1 lakh compensation, ₹20,000 litigation costs and 12% annual interest on the refund amount.