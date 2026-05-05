Dream11 parent launches ‘DreamStreet’ broking platform to tap new retail investors

Dream Sports, the parent company of sports entertainment platform Dream11, has launched DreamStreet, a new-age stock broking platform aimed at attracting first-time retail investors in India.

The platform will allow users to invest in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with futures and options (F&O) trading and initial public offerings (IPOs) expected to be added in the coming weeks, the company said.

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DreamStreet uses artificial intelligence tools, data-driven insights and access to SEBI-registered research analysts and investment advisers to help users make informed decisions, according to the company.

“India's demographic tailwinds - rising disposable incomes, growing financial literacy, and rapid smartphone adoption are creating a generational opportunity for new retail participation in financial markets,” Rahul Mirchandani, co-founder and chief executive officer of DreamStreet, said.

“While we have seen strong growth in demat accounts in recent years, a significant number of potential investors remain on the sidelines due to a lack of clarity and confidence around investing,” he added.

The company said the platform includes features such as stock recommendations from registered experts, AI-enabled information tools and an in-built assistant called “Veda” to provide insights and analysis.

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“With DreamStreet, we aim to bridge this gap… we want to help users cut through complexity, so that more Indians can be a part of the India growth story,” Mirchandani said.

India has seen a surge in retail investor participation in recent years, driven by smartphone penetration and easier access to digital trading platforms. However, companies are increasingly focusing on simplifying the onboarding process and providing guided investing tools to bring in new users who remain wary of market risks.

DreamStreet said it will offer a fully digital account opening process, transparent fee structures and tools designed to reduce friction for new investors.

