Dyson Pet grooming kit launched in India, price set at Rs 9,900 

Dyson has launched its pet grooming tool to keep the messy pet hair at bay. Engineered to provide respite to the challenges around pet hair, the new revolutionary tool allows pet parents to brush loose hair off their pet and directly into the Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaners.

The pet parents can buy the Dyson Pet grooming kit to groom medium and long-haired pets. It includes a Pet groom tool, extension hose and quick-release adaptor. The Pet groom tool is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for the pet. The grooming brush has 364 slicker bristles that are angled at a 35-degree flex to an upright position as you brush. It can be used without the vacuum being switched on, and post-grooming it can be switched on to suck up the hair.

Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, says, "The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem which is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and miniscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been. So, the proper filtration found in Dyson machines is vital to maintain a cleaner whole-home environment."

For many pet owners, the frustration of constantly clearing up pet hair and dander is an everyday problem, particularly as people spend more time indoors with their pets. Dyson Engineers are obsessed with making machines that clean better, especially when it comes to pets. They went to extraordinary lengths to study the science behind pet hair and introduce the game-changing Pet Groom tool that helps capture not only the pet hair that's visible but also the invisible dander and dead skin flakes shed by pets.

Dyson Pet grooming tool is launched in India at Rs 9,900.