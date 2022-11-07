Ed-tech company Brainly fires almost full India team working from Bengaluru, nearly 30 of them

It is a tough time for tech companies. Twitter just laid off nearly 3700 employees at just a day's notice. Recently, a popular ed-tech company Byju's fired thousands of employees blaming revenue drop. Following these tech companies, another Poland-backed edtech firm Brainly has announced layoffs in India. The company has fired almost the entire India team, which included around 35 people in total. The impacted employees were operating out of the UB City office in Bengaluru.

As per a report coming from Livemint, Brainly has fired a portion of its workforce globally including India. "Almost the entire India team was fired over a Google Meet (video platform) call on October 28. Each department was called separately; total of around 30 people have been laid off…Only five people from the India team have been retained," one of the impacted employees told the publication. Globally, as per LinkedIn, Brainly, had over 860 employees till September.

Sources close to the matter highlighted that 50 per cent of fired employees who were hired just a few months back kept diversity in mind. It is said that Brainly only has 5 employees working from India, who have been a part of the firm for nearly 5 years now.

Reports suggest that layoffs have happened across departments including customer support, product, marketing, tutors and in-house academic team, legal and technical divisions. Five retained employees include -- one person from legal, human resources and finance department.

After laying off most people from its India team, Brainly clarified that no region besides India has been impacted with lay offs. "We decided to stop offering paid plans to users of Brainly.in and its entire community will use Brainly for free. This is unrelated to our global business," the company told VCCircle in an email response.

"Most of the fired employees were hired around 2-5 months ago. We were called on Google Meet during Diwali week. Our global CEO Michał (Borkowski) said the company has changed its strategy to moving its focus back to the US and India is a very slow market. Our fax, emails, etc were cut off immediately. We were so shocked…I realize that Indian startups seem way better in handling this (layoffs)," one of the impacted employees said.