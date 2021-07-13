Elon Musk-backed SpaceX will partner with local firms to make satellite gear in India

Elon Musk-backed company Space X's Starlink broadband is slated to be available to users in 2022. Now, reports have noted that Space X will partner with local firms to locally manufacture satellite gear and equipment including antenna systems and user terminal devices in India to locally manufacture satellite communications equipment. During a meeting with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) a SpaceX executive said that the company is "excited to find ways to work together with the Indian industry for manufacturing products for its Starlink devices."

ET quoted Matt Botwin, director (market access with the Starlink program) who in an official interaction with DoT secretary Anshu Prakash said, "The company always looks for opportunities to maximise the efficiency of its (global) supply chain, and is now looking forward to working with its partners in India to recognise those opportunities".

He further said, "SpaceX has been working with the Indian industrial sector for a long time, buying steel and steel-tubing for many of its rockets. It is now committed to manufacturing hardware and satellite components and components of (satellite broadband) networks in India."

According to the publication, the DoT had called a meeting with global satellite companies to discuss a holistic roadmap for locally manufacturing satellite communications gear and ways to create an enabling regulatory regime for global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation operators to establish in-country gateways in India. Apart from SpaceX, the DoT held interactions with Bharti Global-backed OneWeb and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon's Project Kuiper.

During the meeting, satellite companies discouraged the Indian government from auctioning mmWave satellite spectrum in the 28 GHz band for 5G mobile services, noting that it would impact their data download speeds and geographical reach in India.

Recently, Telecom Watchdog, a consumer forum and an NGO, directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to stop these satellite operators including Amazon, OneWeb and Starlink from acquiring 4G and 5G spectrum through the backdoor for free and has emphasised the allocation through auction only. Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal had said that there is no case for auctioning of satellite spectrum, and doing so will not be in tune with global norms. As per the report, the 28 GHz spectrum with a band range from 27.5 GHz to 29.5 GHz is currently used exclusively by satellite players, but it is considered a highly efficient band for 5G services.



