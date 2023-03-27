Elon Musk furious with ChatGPT's success, left OpenAI when he was not allowed to lead the company: All details

Elon Musk has often criticised ChatGPT and its parent company OpenAI for various reasons. At first he had a problem with ChatGPT being 'too woke' and was concerned over the dangers of artificial intelligence. Then he started targeting OpenAI and said that Microsoft had turned it into a profit-making machine while the company was never supposed to be that. He had also called out OpenAI's decision to turn into a for-profit company and wondered if it was 'legal'. Despite this, Mr Musk remains committed to doing something in the field of AI and is planning to create his own AI chatbot to compete with ChatGPT. Perhaps, he is building something that isn't 'too woke'.

Nevertheless, the Twitter owner is in the limelight again for reportedly being 'furious' after ChatGPT's success. Reports also suggest that Musk had left OpenAI in 2018 after a disagreement with the other founders who had not allowed Musk to lead the company.

Why did Musk leave ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI?

Earlier, reports had claimed that Musk left ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI in 2018 due to a conflict of interest situation as his other companies, Tesla and Space X, were also working on AI technologies at the time. However, a Semafor report now says that there's more to this story.

As per the report, while the conflict of interest part was true, Musk had other reasons too that lead to his exit from OpenAI. People familiar with the matter have told the publication that Musk wanted to lead OpenAI himself. However, this was opposed by Sam Altman and other founders of the company. As a result, Musk left OpenAI and also backed out of giving the company a large donation promised earlier.

Musk had recently tweeted that he had donated USD 100 million to OpenAI. However, the Semfor report states that the billionaire had initially committed to donating around USD 1 billion over a period of years. However, his payments to the company stopped after his exit.

Musk jealous of ChatGPT's success?

The Semafor report also states that Musk was 'furious' after ChatGPT became a widely popular tool. The chatbot was launched in November 2022 and had made headlines for providing answers in a human-like manner. ChatGPT soon gained popularity and reportedly surpassed a hundred million users after just two months of its launch. Recently, the more powerful GPT-4 was unveiled that has taken the world by storm.

Coming back to Musk and OpenAI, after the billionaire ceased to donate the promised money to the company, Microsoft stepped in and invested USD 1 billion. Then, OpenAI and Microsoft built a 'supercomputer to train massive models' that went on to be the reason behind the existence of ChatGPT and Dall-E, the Semafor report adds.

Sam Altman responds

After the reports of Musk being furious of ChatGPT's popularity surfaced, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to the billionaire during an interview. Speaking on the podcast On With Kara Swisher, Altman said that Elon Musk is a 'jerk' and 'has a style' that the OpenAI CEO would never want to have for himself.

Responding to Musk's bring controlled by Microsoft tweet, Altman said, "Most of that is not true, and I think Elon knows that. We're not controlled by Microsoft. Microsoft doesn't even have a board seat on us, we are an independent company."