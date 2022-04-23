Elon Musk miffed with Bill Gates for shorting Tesla stocks, trolls him with distasteful meme

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his tongue-in-cheek humour. His tweets often invite trouble for the billionaire, but he seems quite unfazed by all the controversies that his tweets rake up. Musk is now miffed with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for allegedly shorting the stocks of Tesla. Interestingly for Musk, his conversation with Gates has gone viral on Twitter and later Musk even trolled him with a meme, which features Gates alongside an impregnated man.

The chats shared by a Twitter user named Whole Mars Catalog reveals that Musk got into an ugly spot with Bill Gates. "So has, apparently, Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss "philanthropy on climate change" had but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA. Bill said he hasn't closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol," said the tweet.

The screenshots of the chats reveal that Gates messaged Musk to discuss philanthropy on climate change, but Musk shunned him by saying that he cannot take his proposal seriously when he has been shorting Tesla stocks. In a separate tweet, Musk confirmed that the screenshots of the chats were not a figment of anyone's imagination but a reality.

Musk also clarified that he did not leak the chats to the New York Times. "Yeah, but I didn't leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friendsI heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it's not exactly top secret," Musk tweeted in reponse to the Twitter post he was tagged in.

The Tesla Chief also shared a distasteful meme trolling Gates. He shared a collage of Gates with a pregnant man emoji. A slightly paunchy Gates is seen wearing a blue t-shirt in the picture, he looks starkly similar to the man in the emoji. We wonder how Gates will respond to Musk's accusations and most importantly his meme targeting him. Whether Gates will resort to similar ways to respond to Musk or will he let silence do all the talking, is something we will have to wait and see.

For the unverse, shorting of stocks means borrowing shares that you do not own and then selling them to another investor.