Elon Musk says fight among ChatGPT, Bing and Bard AI can end civilisation, all in name of browser war

ChatGPT's increasing influence has led many tech giants such as Google and Microsoft to unveil their own artificial intelligence tools. Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT, to power its GPT-based search engine called Bing. Meanwhile, Google has launched its own AI model, called Bard, to compete with ChatGPT. At the heart is the fight for users and control over the way information flows on internet. Currently, Google rules the internet, but ChatGPT and Bing are challenging it. Now, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has sounded an alarm over it.

As advanced AI technologies continue to develop rapidly, Elon Musk has warned of potential consequences of an AI arms race between tech companies fighting for domination in search engine and browser market.

Musk tweeted, "Sure would be ironic if civilizations ended because of a fight over browser/search market share."

Musk apparently believes that the AI race between companies like ChatGPT, Bing, and Bard could result in the development of AI systems that are far more powerful than humans and are capable of making decisions that may not be in our best interests. Musk has warned that this rivalry could ultimately lead to the end of civilization as we know it.

Musk wants AI to be approached with caution. His tweet shows how he wants AI tools to be developed in a safe, ethical, and responsible way.

Recently, OpenAI launched the GPT-4, the successor to the GPT-3, which powers ChatGPT. The GPT-4 is smarter, more efficient, and can potentially replace many professions. In fact, the new language model can already replace at least 20 professions. Additionally, GPT-4 has the ability to turn text into images. Microsoft has already integrated GPT-4 in its new Bing.

Google has also opened access to Bard, meaning that the public can now use it. Along with this, Google has integrated AI capabilities into its applications, including Sheets and Documents. Google's move was imitated by Microsoft, which announced a new application called "Copilot," which integrates AI capabilities into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other applications.

These applications have become so smart that you may not have to write an entire document on Word, you can simply write a prompt and wait for the AI tool to do its job. While these tools make our lives much simpler, they also raise concerns about job security. If a machine can do everything, why would a company pay extra money to a human to do the same job? The AI models can do many tasks more efficiently than humans, despite lacking human emotions. The use of AI, many experts believe, will result in widespread disruption of work, life and productivity in both positive and negative ways.