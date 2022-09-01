Everything we know about Apple Watch Pro ahead of expected September 7 launch

Apple is seemingly working on a Pro model of its Apple Watch that might launch on September 7 alongside new iPhone 14 models. As per rumours, this new watch model might get extra features for fitness-oriented customers. If the report is accurate, it would be the right time for the smartwatch's debut as Samsung recently unveiled a Pro model of the Galaxy Watches. It gets a more durable build and extra features for users who enjoy travelling and hiking.

Bloomberg has reported that the new watch model could be called "Apple Watch Extreme" or "Apple Watch Max." It may also get the moniker "Explorer Edition". Ahead of its formal announcement, here is everything we know about the Apple Watch Pro/Mac/Extreme edition.

Apple plays it very safe when it comes to designing its products. We can expect this Pro or extreme edition to have a square dial with a metal finish. It may heavily resemble the Watch 8 series that is tipped to launch on the same day as well. However, in terms of build, there could be a lot of updates. Bloomberg claimed that this new Pro version would feature a "strong metal material" rather than aluminium and a "shatter-resistant screen".

For reference, Samsung introduced sapphire glass and titanium on its new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The rugged body design is specifically aimed at users who enjoy outdoor activities.

In terms of features, a key update expected on Apple Watch's Pro model is satellite communication. This network option lets a device directly interact with satellites for smoother connectivity. However, if the rumour is true, the feature will be unavailable in India as the government has restricted this service to the army and some enterprise customers.

The Apple Watch Pro may also offer a longer battery life compared to the standard Series 8. For reference, the Watch 7 promises a battery life of up to 18 hours, which is horrible. It is also well-known that GPS is a battery drainer, and Apple would like to address this with the Pro model. Apple watches are infamous for offering poor battery life.

In terms of modes, there could be improved hiking and swim tracking. It may also get improved ECG and measure blood-oxygen tracking sensor.

Finally, when it comes to the pricing, the Watch Pro would not at all be cheap. The Watch 7 steel edition already costs $700 (Rs 73,900 in India). Since the Watch Pro model will use more rugged (read: valuable) metal, its price is expected to be much higher.