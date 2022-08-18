Excitel launched 4 new broadband plans with 400 Mbps data speed: Check price, benefits, and more.

Excitel, one of India's leading fiber broadband networks, has launched four new broadband plans. All of these offer data speed up to 400 Mbps and the idea primarily is to meet the expanding demand for high-speed Internet. These new Excitel plans start at Rs 599 and go up to Rs 833.



All four newly launched Excitel plans are available in all of its functioning cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Jansi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, Unao, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Nizamabad and others.



In addition to these new plans, the broadband service provider offers several other plans with data speed up to 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps, compatible with multiple devices.



Now, if you are an existing Excitel customer or looking for high-speed internet broadband service for your home, check out the four new Excitel plans below.

New Excitel broadband plans

Excitel's newly launched set of plans offering 400 Mbps speed comes with a different set of plan validity.



-- 3 Months plan at Rs 833.

-- 6 Months plan at Rs 699.

-- 9 Months plan at Rs 659.

-- 12 Months plan at Rs 599.



Noted: All the prices of the above plans are exclusive of taxes.



Additionally, the company has also included extra value-added services in addition to its high-speed internet plans through its OTT bundle pack, which provides access to top OTT channels at no extra cost.



Users can contact customer service by using the Excitel app to activate the plan or by calling the helpline number to request an upgrade on their existing plan.



Talking about the new plans in the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder of Excitel cited that the company is "introducing a 400 Mbps plan, for Indian users and families to fulfill all their needs of - entertainment, education, work, gaming, and all things video- that too uninterrupted and lag-free."