Expect in 2022: Mark Zuckerberg launching new VR headset and talking big on Meta, VR headset from Apple, Google

In our top predictions for 2022, we had mentioned how we expect the metaverse concept to blow up this year. The trend of a virtual universe and people living their digital lives in it will no longer be on the sidelines of internet innovations. Instead, it will make its way into numerous streams, with all the big players getting their names associated with it.

And since we are talking about names, no company has embraced the metaverse concept as dearly as Meta, formerly known as Facebook. With its rebranding to the new name last year, Meta made a loud statement for all its future endeavours. Of course, the company will still have all its social media platforms to bank upon. Though its future will now be defined by its efforts into the metaverse.

So what are these pursuits that Meta now runs after? More importantly, how will these projects of Meta take shape around us? Once they do, how will they affect our daily lives? Here, we try to have a look at all these aspects surrounding metaverse, that Meta is certainly pondering upon.

What is Meta up to?

Meta, or Facebook, has always been keen on the concept of a second, digital reality. You could see this in the way the company conducted its acquisitions over the years. Facebook took over Oculus, a company that specialised in making virtual reality headsets, back in 2014. This was way before most other tech majors had shown an interest in the space.

To have a hint of this, think of it this way - It has been more than seven years and Apple, the largest tech company by market capitalisation, is still not anywhere near the concept.

This is a clear indicator of the fact that Facebook (now Meta) has had a headstart in the industry. Now that the concepts of the metaverse and virtual reality and augmented reality have become the buzzwords, it is only natural for Meta to propel its work in the area.

Meta plans to do this with a new mixed-reality headset in 2022. Being called Project Cambria to date, the headset will employ Meta's existing expertise in virtual reality headgear and couple it with cameras on the outside, thus allowing augmented reality features on it too. As per Meta, we can expect to see features like face and eye-tracking on the headset.

This will be a step-up from the company's several other offerings, like the pair of smart glasses launched in collaboration with Ray-Ban, or its VR headsets under the Oculus lineup, or even its Portal devices. Mixed reality headsets by Meta will prove to be headway for the company, especially for its metaverse dreams.

Interestingly enough, Meta is not just working on the hardware side of things. Meta has also acquired several companies to make apps for its VR/ AR hardware. Its VR-based social platform Horizon Worlds opened its gates to the public last month. The multiplayer digital platform was originally just called Horizon. It is live in the US and Canada and requires a user to have a Facebook account.

Once inside the Horizon Worlds, users will be able to hang out with up to 20 people at a time, in their own virtual space. The digital universe now hosts virtual events like comedy shows, movie nights, and meditation sessions, which the participants can attend within the metaverse.

Meta's ultimate goal is to bring all these different apps and technologies under one roof. So eventually, a user of any platform of Meta, for instance, Facebook, will not individually access the brand's services. Instead, these services will be available in different ways and forms, all within the Meta ecosystem. For instance, users might soon be able to contact their friends on Messenger, right through the Oculus VR headset.

Meta has competition

Meta is not the only one pushing boundaries in the virtual reality space. Google has recently been hinted to be working on a new pair of AR-based smart glasses, which we may see in the market by this year. Similarly, a whole bunch of leaks and speculations have pointed at similar efforts from the house of Apple.

So, as all these tech majors gear up to enter, or rather, expand their dominance in the metaverse or virtual reality, the concept is sure to bloom to a point that the world has never seen before.