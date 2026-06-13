Tata group stock announces Rs 25/share dividend; record date set for July 16

Benares Hotels Ltd has announced July 16, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The Tata Group hospitality company had earlier recommended a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each while reporting its March quarter results.

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In a regulatory filing, the company said the record date has been fixed to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend. Investors holding shares of Benares Hotels as of the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Further, as informed in our letter dated April 29, 2026, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 25/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of applicable tax at source, on and from Monday, August 3, 2026," the company stated.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Thursday, July 16, 2026, has been fixed as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to receive the dividend Financial Year 2025-26," it added.

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Explaining the eligibility criteria, Benares Hotels said: "The said dividend will be paid as hereunder: i. To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in electronic form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Thursday, July 16, 2026; and ii. To all those Members holding shares in physical form, whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as at the close of business hours on Thursday, July 16, 2026."

Stock performance

Shares of Benares Hotels gained 0.44 per cent to settle at Rs 10,245 on Friday. The stock has risen 10.15 per cent over the past six months.

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Benares Hotels is a Tata Group hospitality company and an associate of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). The company is engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels and related hospitality services.