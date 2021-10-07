Facebook data of 1.5 billion users was found for sale on hacker forum, now taken down

Publicly available data of 1.5 billion Facebook users was found on a hacker forum for sale, as per an online report. The development comes days after Facebook and its sister companies Instagram and WhatsApp went into almost a 7-hour long outage. However, the two incidents are unrelated. According to a privacy research company Privacy Affairs, the data which was found online for sale does not indicate that any hacker broke into the system, but was reportedly obtained by scraping data that was publicly available. The stolen data includes names, email addresses, locations, gender, phone numbers and Facebook User ID information.

Scraping refers to getting hold of user information that is available publicly and then organising them into databases and lists. Hackers can also scrape data by presenting users with online quizzes and trivia in which users are required to fill in their personal details. Through this data, hackers can further dig into a user's profile to scam them.

As per reports, the post has now been taken down from the hacker forum after Facebook sent in a takedown request. The research article quoted the hacker who noted that the information was gathered with the help of a four-year-old scraping business. The report verified some samples bought by others. However, some buyers also said that they did not receive any data despite paying the seller. This led to the speculation that if the hacker was part of a large-scale scam or if it was legitimate at all.

The post being taken down from the hacker forum means that as of now, there is no Facebook user data up for sale. However, users must ensure that their Facebook profiles are not set to Public if they want to avoid hacks.

Earlier this year in April, a massive data breach leaked the personal information of 533 million Facebook users. The data included the contact number, Facebook IDs, birthdates, and more of users. According to a report, personal information of over 3.2 crore users in the US, 1.1 crores in the UK, and 60 lakh in India were exposed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz were among the affected users.



