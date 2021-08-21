Facebook will let users in Afghanistan lock their accounts, hide friend lists as a security measure

Facebook has launched new tools in Afghanistan for people to safeguard their identity on social media. The head of security policy at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher has revealed in a series of tweets, the measures Facebook is taking to safeguard the citizens. Gleicher said that Facebook is rolling out the possibility to lock down accounts and hide friends lists. These features are only being rolled out in Afghanistan and they have been designed based on the feedback from activities, civil society groups and journalists.

"Over the past week, our teams have been working around the clock to do everything we can to help keep people safe. While we have to be careful to avoid tipping off bad actors, here are a few security measures we've rolled out for people in the country to protect their accounts. Many of these were informed by feedback from activists, journalists and civil society groups. I'm also including links to some useful online security guides for journalists and activists from civil society experts," Gleicher wrote.

An NBC News reported on Friday that people in Afghanistan deleting photos that could show a connection to western countries, the Afghan government, or the Afghan military from their phones and social media platforms. However, now Facebook will let users lock their accounts so that nobody can access their photos or profile. The photos will only be accessible to the people who are added to the friend list.

"We've launched a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to quickly lock down their account. When their profile is locked, people who aren't their friends can't download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline," Gleicher said in a tweet.

Gleicher also revealed that Facebook temporarily removed the ability to view and search the "Friends" list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan to help protect people from being targeted.

Facebook is also rolling out pop-up alerts in Afghanistan with specific steps on how to protect their accounts on Instagram. Gleicher urged people who have friends and family in Afghanistan to restrict their visibility settings as that could land their counterparts in Afghanistan in trouble. He assured that Facebook is closely analysing the situation in Afghanistan and will take steps to help protect people in real-time.